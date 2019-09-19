NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to race Richmond-branded car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Landon Cassill is set to drive a University of Richmond-branded car in an upcoming NASCAR race.
The university is the primary sponsor of StarCom Racing’s 00 Chevy.
Cassill will race the Chevrolet Camaro VL1 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
The NASCAR driver is in his second season with StarCom Racing and 10th overall in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Cassill will visit the UR campus on Sept. 19 with a replica car from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Forum. He will be on site between 3 and 5 p.m. to meet the campus community.
The race will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports App on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
