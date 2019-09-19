Man wanted for stealing electronic items from multiple Walmart stores

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man they say stole electronics from multiple Walmart stores recently.
The Powhatan Crime Solvers says the man entered the Powhatan Walmart early Sept. 13 and stole “a large quantity of electronic items after breaking the case open.”
Crime Solves says the man has been spotted in four other Walmart stores in the area doing the same thing.
If you have any information, call Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-4357 and reference incident No. 19-013885.
