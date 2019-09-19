Kings Dominion Halloween Haunt returns for another terrifying season

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween Haunt returns for its 19th frightful season on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with four new gruesome experiences.
In total, those who dare can brave seven mazes, six scare zones and a variety of live shows during Halloween Haunt with more than 400 monsters roaming the midways.
During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, Intimidator™ 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. Monsters descend upon the park at 7 p.m. during Blood Reign at the International Street Bandstand.
The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns September 21 with family-friendly daytime Halloween fun in Planet Snoopy.
The Great Pumpkin Fest has fun for the whole family to enjoy together and as an added benefit, children three to five years of age are eligible for unlimited FREE admission to this event and the rest of 2019 when their parent or guardian registers online and activates their 2020 Pre-K Pass at the park.
CLICK HERE for more information and to get your tickets!
