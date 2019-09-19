Forecast: A top ten 10 weather day in Richmond but still no rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather is ahead for the next few days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.
THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 210%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
