Drought conditions build over Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lack of rainfall over much of the area is leading to increased drought conditions that could worsen
The National Drought Monitor in their update this week has classified most of central Virginia as “Abnormally Dry” or in “Moderate Drought”. Rainfall this month has been hard to find with just 0.39″ officially recorded in Richmond, and August had roughly half its normal rainfall at 2.29″. At the current rate, Richmond falls within the top 5 driest Septembers on record,
Note the driest areas include parts of Chesterfield, Powhatan, Amelia, Nottoway, Cumberland, and Prince Edward Counties.
The source of our dryness has been a pattern trend that is shunting most rainfall well to the west of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
Prospects for rain are slim into the final week of the month, with only limited opportunities.
