Absentee voting in Va. begins Sept. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Absentee voting for the 2019 election begins Friday, Sept. 20.
To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements listed on the absentee ballot application.
“If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, casting an absentee ballot is a great option,” said Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper in a news release.
Voters can request ballots online.
Key dates for this year’s election:
- Oct. 15: Deadline to register
- Oct. 29: Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail
- Oct. 26-Nov. 2: In-person absentee voting is available Monday-Friday during regular hours at your local voter registration office.
- 7 p.m. Nov. 5: Deadline for voter registration officers to receive absentee ballots
To find more about the November election, visit vote.virginia.gov.
