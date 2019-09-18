World renowned Richmond ballerina set to retire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For years, Maggie Small has picked up her pointed shoes and fulfilled her dream dancing across the world. Now she’s celebrating the end of a career that’s taken her around the world.
“You know it’s always bittersweet,” said ballet dancer Maggie Small.
They say a vision without action is merely a dream, but the Richmond dancer has been living out her dream for the past 15 years.
“I love the way it makes me feel whether I’m dancing or watching it, I love the sensation of being filled with music and being compelled to move to it,” said Small.
Small started her career at the Richmond Ballet and from there, she has performed all over the world, including London and China.
“I’ve performed in places I’ve never thought I would,” said Small.
Maggie was featured on the cover of DANCE Magazine in 2012.
Now, she’s retiring and returning home for one last show.
"I enjoy the drive. I enjoy pushing harder and harder and my body’s not quite up to that push anymore, " said Small.
She’s dancing in “Carmine Burana,” the same ballet she began her professional career with back in 2005.
“I’m so grateful to be able to share my final shows with people who have supported me so much over the years,” said Small.
As Maggie prepares for the final curtain to close, she says she’ll always remember the blissful moments, as ballet allowed her to rediscover herself each and every day.
“I’m sad to say goodbye to this phase of my life but I’m also very grateful for everything that I had and excited to see what’s next," said Small.
Maggie’s final performance will be Sept. 27 through Sept. 29.
Maggie's final performance will be Sept. 27 through Sept. 29.
