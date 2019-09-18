Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Jerry has developed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean.
As of the 11 a.m. advisory on Wednesday, September 18, Jerry had maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
Here is the full update from the National Hurricane Center:
The storm will likely move north of the Caribbean islands over the next five days.
It is forecast to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane.
Here is the forecast track:
The forecast model guidance is in good agreement that the storm will make a turn to the north well before it reaches the east coast of the U.S., which would keep it away from the U.S.
There is still a chance things could change, so the NBC12 First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on it.
