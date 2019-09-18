Man wanted in attempted sexual assault at knife-point during home invasion

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2019 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:35 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are looking for a man who forced his way into a home and attempted to sexually assault the resident at knife-point.

Police said they a home invasion was reported Sept. 17 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Danville Street.

A man forced his way into the home armed with a knife and placed the knife to the victim’s throat while attempting to sexually assault them.

The man fled after a struggle with the victim, in which the victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

The suspect was last seen wearing denim jeans with a dark colored hooded jacket and dark gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284.

