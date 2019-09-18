Stoney terminates Chief Administrative Officer following Inspector General’s report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney fired his Chief Administrative Officer Wednesday after receiving findings of a report conducted by the Inspector General.
Stoney said in a release that the report was conducted after learning that a relative of the Chief Administrative Officer gained employment with the City of Richmond.
A Council Member confirmed to NBC12 that Selena Cuffee-Glenn was let go by the mayor over the audit report, which details how five of her relatives received employment in different city departments.
The mayor went on to say he was “both concerned and deeply disappointed by its findings.”
“In my opinion, the conduct detailed in this report erodes the public trust, violates the spirit of good governance and has diminished my confidence in the CAO to continue to serve in her role," Stoney wrote. "As such, the city has separated the CAO from employment and I have appointed Lenora Reid, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration, to serve as Interim CAO until an acting CAO is approved by the Richmond City Council.”
