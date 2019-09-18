News to know for Sept. 18: Man shot near pool; Henrico roads reopen; a taste of fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off your Wednesday:
Cooler and more comfortable weather can be expected the next few days, but there’s no meaningful rain in sight for the next 7 days.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday night.
Richmond police were called to the area of the 2000 block of N. 28th street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a person shot near the Woodville pool.
Henrico police say a woman has died following a shooting Tuesday that involved police officers.
Gay Ellen Plack, 57, died Tuesday night, Henrico police said. The department still has not said whether an officer shot Plack nor if officers were fired upon.
Police say they originally responded to the area of Huntwick Court and Park Terrace Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a service call on the 2900 block of Huntwick Court. That eventually changed into a shooting investigation.
A water main break closed roads in Henrico County on Tuesday afternoon, causing detours. Those roads reopened early Wednesday.
And I-95 has reopened after a fiery crash late Tuesday. A dump truck was traveling southbound when it blew a tire, lost control and went through a guardrail into the northbound lanes. The truck then overturned and caught on fire.
There is a continued conversation about the Confederate monuments in Richmond.
This isn’t a debate about whether the monuments should stay or go. Instead, it centers around the idea of what could be during a period of such uncertainty.
"Part of what we’re trying to do is tell the stories not just because its history but because it has an impact today,” Matthew Freeman said Tuesday night at a community conversation event at the Valentine Museum.
Kohl’s is hiring more than 270 seasonal positions for its Richmond area stores.
For the first time ever, Kohl’s will host a seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Things just got even more interesting in the fast-food chicken game.
KFC announced Tuesday it is testing its “Chicken and Donuts” menu at select locations, including the Richmond area.
Check out the locations HERE.
