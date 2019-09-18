NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of September 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several upsets this past Friday night caused a shake-up in this week’s Big 12 poll. Highland Springs remains atop the rankings, while a newcomer enters the list.
1) Highland Springs (3-0, was #1)- The Springers took care of business against Meadowbrook, as expected, moving to 3-0 on the season and running their winning streak to 32 games. vs North Stafford, 9/20
2) Manchester (2-0, was #3)- Manchester cruised to 2-0 with a 34-12 win over Monacan. Roemell Garcia and Isaiah Todd combined for 242 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with Garcia adding one through the air. vs. Clover Hill, 9/20
3) Hopewell (2-0, was #4)- Hopewell avenged its 2018 season ending loss to I.C. Norcom, rolling past the Greyhounds, 46-25. TreVeyon Henderson led the way for the Blue Devils with five touchdowns. @ Henrico, 9/20
4) Varina (2-1, was #5)- Another group of Blue Devils, Varina, made it two wins in a row with a 55-13 trouncing of Matoaca. Bobby Dunn threw for four touchdowns and four Devils, including Dunn, found the endzone on the ground as well. @ Hermitage, 9/20
5) Louisa (3-0, was #9)- Louisa’s 23rd straight regular season win came in dramatic fashion, as the Lions blocked a 24-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left to preserve a 28-27 victory over Massaponax. @ Charlottesville, 9/27
6) Deep Run (3-0, was #11)- The Wildcats improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008 with a 35-24 victory over Henrico, one that head coach Chad Hornik calls “pretty monumental” for his program. Deep Run jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held off a Warrior second half comeback attempt. Bo Kite paced the Cats with four total touchdowns. @ Patrick Henry, 9/20
7) Thomas Dale (2-1, was #2)- The Knights jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but Hermitage charged back to upset the then-second ranked team, 21-19. Running back Chris Tyree went down with an ankle injury, so we’ll keep our eyes on how long he’ll be out. Tyree will have the bye week to aid his recovery. vs. Petersburg, 9/27
8) Henrico (2-1, was #6)- The Warriors scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and pulled to within 28-24, but could not complete the comeback, falling at Deep Run. It’s the first time Henrico has lost to an opponent other than Highland Springs since its 2017 season opener. vs. Hopwell, 9/20
9) Hermitage (2-1, was NR)- The Panthers appear to be back. After a dismal 2018 season, Hermitage is an overtime away from starting the season 3-0, and turned heads with an upset win over Thomas Dale this past Friday. Running back Nigel James rushed for 203 yards in the win. vs. Varina, 9/20
10) Benedictine (3-1, was #12)- The Cadets traveled to Fork Union and returned back in the win column, topping FUMA, 45-31. Benedictine scored two TD’s in the fourth quarter after trailing entering the frame. Henry Dolan paced the Cadets with 277 rushing yards. @ Flint Hill, 9/28
11) Monacan (1-0, was #7)- The Chiefs couldn’t gain traction against Manchester, suffering their first loss of the year. Monacan fell into a 27-0 hole and couldn’t climb out. @ James River, 9/20
12) Dinwiddie (1-2, was #8)- Another powerful opponent handed the Generals a loss this past Friday, as Dinwiddie fell in a heart-breaker to North Stafford. The Generals suffer back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015. vs. Prince George, 9/27
Receiving votes: Patrick Henry (3-0)
Dropped out: L.C. Bird (0-2)
