Man arrested in Stafford following pursuit, crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect was arrested on Tuesday by Stafford deputies following a pursuit.
An animal control officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road after a vehicle disregarded a stop sign just before 11 a.m. A pursuit ensued after the suspect vehicle did not stop and continued to travel.
Additional officials responded and the pursuit continued on Jefferson Davis Highway in the area of Sage Lane.
The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and switching lanes.
The suspect vehicle did not come to a stop until it proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Warrenton Road, and collided with a vehicle.
The driver was identified as Richard Valderama, 43, of Manassas. Deputies say Valderama resisted arrest, but they were able to take him into custody.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured and did not require medical assistance.
Valderama is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and several traffic violations.
