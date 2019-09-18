KFC testing ‘Chicken and Donuts’ menu options

KFC is testing a chicken and doughnuts sandwich. (Source: KFC/CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2019 at 8:20 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Things just got even more interesting in the fast-food chicken game.

KFC announced Tuesday it is testing its “Chicken and Donuts” menu at select locations, including the Richmond area.

Locations near Richmond, according to Bustle:

  • 1793A Southcreek One, Powhatan
  • 1620 Boulevard, Colonial Heights
  • 3011 Oaklawn Boulevard, Hopewell
  • 12321 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester
  • 10310 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield
  • 3335A S. Crater Road, Petersburg
  • 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

The options are a basket that pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts, and a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts, according to reports from Business Insider.

The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich is $6, or as a combo meal for $8. KFC said customers can also add a doughnut to any meal for $1.

The “Chicken and Donuts” menu is also available in Hampton Roads:

  • 139 Battlefield Blvd. S, Chesapeake
  • 2212 S. Military Hwy., ,Chesapeake
  • 12104 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News
  • 1716 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
  • 15496 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
  • 199 W. Ocean View Ave, Norfolk
  • 207 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
  • 556 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach
  • 1263 N. Military Highway, Norfolk
  • 2072 S. Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 3690 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
  • 3148 Western Branch Blvd., Chesapeake
  • 1010 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 746 J Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

Several KFC locations in the Pittsburgh area will be part of the test menu.

