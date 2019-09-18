Forecast: Gorgeous Autumn weather for a few days with no (much-needed) rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler and more comfortable weather can be expected the next few days, but there’s no meaningful rain in sight for the next 7 days.
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday and Thursday look gorgeous, with low humidity and highs in the 70s
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.