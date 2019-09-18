Colonial Heights summer league team announces team name finalists

Colonial Heights summer league team announces team name finalists
Shepherd Stadium, where the tri-cities team will play. (Source: Tri-Cities Baseball/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:45 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Tri-Cities Baseball has released its top 20 names for the 2020 season.

Online voting will take place through Sept. 28 with the winner being announced Oct. 17. The winner will receive an all-you-can-eat ticket package, team hat and “I Named the Team” T-shirt.

The team will play in the Coastal Plain League, a wood bat summer league for college baseball players.

The top 20 finalists were narrowed down from hundreds of submissions and are listed below in alphabetical order.

  • Anglers
  • Chili Peppers
  • Convoy
  • Cucumbers
  • Doughboys
  • Flamingos
  • Growlers
  • Kitties
  • Nitty Gritties
  • River Bandits
  • Sliders
  • Tacos
  • Tarantulas
  • Taters
  • Triceratops
  • Triplets
  • Trout
  • Twisters
  • Yaks
  • Yetis

To cast your vote, visit the Tri-Cities Baseball website.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.