Colonial Heights summer league team announces team name finalists

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Tri-Cities Baseball has released its top 20 names for the 2020 season.
Online voting will take place through Sept. 28 with the winner being announced Oct. 17. The winner will receive an all-you-can-eat ticket package, team hat and “I Named the Team” T-shirt.
The team will play in the Coastal Plain League, a wood bat summer league for college baseball players.
The top 20 finalists were narrowed down from hundreds of submissions and are listed below in alphabetical order.
- Anglers
- Chili Peppers
- Convoy
- Cucumbers
- Doughboys
- Flamingos
- Growlers
- Kitties
- Nitty Gritties
- River Bandits
- Sliders
- Tacos
- Tarantulas
- Taters
- Triceratops
- Triplets
- Trout
- Twisters
- Yaks
- Yetis
To cast your vote, visit the Tri-Cities Baseball website.
