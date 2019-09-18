Chesterfield celebrates first rehabilitated home with Maggie Walker Community Land Trust

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Maggie Walker Community Land Trust celebrated the first rehabilitated home in their partnership.
The single-family home, located in the 5600 block of South Melbeck Road, was purchased in December 2018 by MWCLT.
In 2018, MWCLT was awarded $500,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding from Chesterfield County.
The grant states MWCLT retains ownership of the land beneath the properties the land trust rehabilitates and then lease that land to the homeowner.
MWCLT plans to sell an additional eight houses using this model and the grant allocation by June 2020.
