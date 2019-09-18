Chesterfield celebrates first rehabilitated home with Maggie Walker Community Land Trust

The house was purchased in December 2018 by MWCLT. (Source: Chesterfield County/Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | September 18, 2019 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:52 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Maggie Walker Community Land Trust celebrated the first rehabilitated home in their partnership.

The single-family home, located in the 5600 block of South Melbeck Road, was purchased in December 2018 by MWCLT.

In 2018, MWCLT was awarded $500,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding from Chesterfield County.

The grant states MWCLT retains ownership of the land beneath the properties the land trust rehabilitates and then lease that land to the homeowner.

MWCLT plans to sell an additional eight houses using this model and the grant allocation by June 2020.

Maggie Walker Community Land Trust First Residential Home Ribbon Cutting

Today, Chesterfield County and Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) celebrated the rehabilitation and sale of the first residence to an income-eligible homebuyer as part of their partnership. Contact info@mwclt.com if you are interested in owning a MWCLT home. SOAR365 #Cfield

Posted by Chesterfield County, Virginia on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

