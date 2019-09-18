‘A case of déjà vu’: Police say man stole 2 cars in 24 hours in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man is being held without bond after they said he stole two vehicles within about 24 hours.
“This is definitely a case of déjà vu,” RPD posted on Facebook after arresting Sean Oliver twice.
“Oliver was first taken into custody last Wednesday for stealing a vehicle from the Southside,” RPD posted on Sept. 18. “He was then jailed at the Richmond Justice Center, but he didn’t stay there for long.”
The next day, police said Oliver “literally walked down the street and stole another vehicle” a half mile from the jail.
The same officers arrested him a few hours later.
Oliver faces charges of motor vehicle theft and credit card theft.
