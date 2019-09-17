Tuesday marks 1 year since deadly Va. tornadoes

The roof of Old Dominion Floor Company was ripped off as a tornado blew through the area Sept. 17, 2018. (Source: Chesterfield County Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sept. 17 marks the one-year anniversary of several tornadoes touching down throughout Virginia as remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the area.

One of those twisters was an EF-2 with winds of 120 mph in Chesterfield County. That storm hit the Speeks Drive area, cutting a path of damage of 400 yards wide.

[ Storm summary: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Virginia ]

The storms killed one person as a building collapsed at Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield.

Drone footage:

Drone footage of tornado in Virginia

The tornado warnings started in southern Virginia late that morning and then around 2 p.m. for the Richmond area started. The warnings continued for several hours.

One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.

VERY CLEAR TORNADIC ROTATION on radar. This one was the real deal. Here's the image from 10:32 that gave me chills...

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Monday, September 17, 2018

Viewers shared numerous videos and photos of the tornadoes:

NBC12 Viewer video of tornado near Huguenot Bridge

