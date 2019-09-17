Tuesday marks 1 year since deadly Va. tornadoes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sept. 17 marks the one-year anniversary of several tornadoes touching down throughout Virginia as remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the area.
One of those twisters was an EF-2 with winds of 120 mph in Chesterfield County. That storm hit the Speeks Drive area, cutting a path of damage of 400 yards wide.
The storms killed one person as a building collapsed at Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield.
Drone footage:
The tornado warnings started in southern Virginia late that morning and then around 2 p.m. for the Richmond area started. The warnings continued for several hours.
One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
Viewers shared numerous videos and photos of the tornadoes:
