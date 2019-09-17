Suspect wanted in robbery at ClickZ

Police are looking for this man in connection with a robbery at ClickZ in Prince George. (Source: Prince George police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2019 at 1:57 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:57 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at ClickZ in Crossings Shopping Center.

Police said a man entered the store, displayed a small semi-automatic handgun and an employee was robbed of cash.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect. He was seen leaving in a white or silver four-door SUV that is thought to be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773.

