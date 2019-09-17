Suspect wanted in robbery at ClickZ

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at ClickZ in Crossings Shopping Center.
Police said a man entered the store, displayed a small semi-automatic handgun and an employee was robbed of cash.
Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect. He was seen leaving in a white or silver four-door SUV that is thought to be a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773.
