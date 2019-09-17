Riverfront Canal Cruises unveils ‘Camp Kanawha’ and a FREE Pumpkin Patch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is doing Halloween bigger and better than ever with two nights of haunted boat tours.
Both Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 experience ’Camp Kanawha’ for a special, two-night only, thrills-filled boat ride on the historic Kanawha Canal. Features include haunting tales from Richmond’s past along with frightening scenes of a summer camping trip gone wrong!
This haunted campsite turned gruesome graveyard will be a nightmare come to life in a 20-minute tour. Canal boats leave every half hour (on the hour and the half hour) from 5-9 p.m., with the last boats departing at 8:30 p.m. both nights. Recommended ages for the Camp Kanawha Halloween cruises are 12 and up.
Children under the age of 12 can enjoy a family-friendly cruise option on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. While attending the daytime cruises, enjoy Shockoe Slip RVA’s Pumpkin Festival, featuring trolley hay rides, with pick-up and drop-off points at the Turning Basin, along with a pumpkin patch offering FREE pumpkins courtesy of Venture Richmond on a first-come, first-served basis (limited quantity available, only one pumpkin per person).
Tickets are on sale now.
