Richmond Police investigate 3 overnight shootings; 1 deadly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and three others are wounded after multiple shootings in Richmond.
The first happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Selden Street for reports of a person shot. They arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died, according to Richmond Police.
Three hours later around 11:50 p.m, police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg in the 2000 block of Creighton Court.
At 2 a.m. Tuesday, Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street and found a man and woman who had been shot in the leg. They’re expected to be okay.
RPD has not released any information about suspects for any of the shootings and have not said if the shootings could be related.
