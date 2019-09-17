Richmond family wants answers in shooting death of young father of 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is searching for answers following a weekend shooting that left a man dead outside a bar on the Southside.
An officer heard gunfire early Sunday morning on Jahnke Road not far from Lucille Brown Middle School and quickly responded. Jacob Jones, 34, was killed in that gunfire.
Jones had two young sons – a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. The victim had just celebrated a birthday days before his death.
"We shouldn’t be burying a 34-year-old,” Michelle Mosby said.
The former Richmond councilwoman is heartbroken.
"We're family. This is family,” she said.
She considered Jones to be a son and he called her godmother.
"This moment we’re having right here, I don't understand. I can't. I don't get it,” she said.
Mosby never thought she’d be reflecting on his life. Jones was at a bar on Jahnke Road Sunday morning. For some unknown reason, someone opened fire on him outside.
"When I got there, my baby was laid in the parking lot,” Mosby said.
Jones was a father of two who worked at a local construction company. He played the drums at church and his pastor says he wouldn’t miss a Sunday.
"He's the guy you go to. If you have an issue, you go to him. If you need something fixed, repaired, moved, picked up. He can do it for you,” Gregory Butler said about his cousin.
Loved ones say Jones' outgoing and comical personality left a big impression on everyone.
"Everybody in the city loved him…When you meet him, you don't forget him,” Butler said.
Now, a family is working to make sense of a tragedy while waiting for the shooter to be caught.
"We want to see justice for Jacob,” Mosby added.
Friends and family will gather for a prayer vigil Thursday afternoon. It will happen at 5 p.m. near the Family Dollar on Jahnke Road, which is near the scene of the crime. Those who attend are asked to bring a candle and white balloons.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
