Northam sets goal for Va. to produce all electricity from carbon-free sources

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order on Tuesday that “establishes ambitious statewide goals and targets for clean energy deployment,” according to a news release.
The order includes a goal that by 2030, 30% of the Commonwealth’s electric system will be powered by renewable energy resources. By 2050, the goal is to have 100% of Virginia’s electricity being produced from carbon-free sources such as wind, solar and nuclear.
“The path forward includes ensuring at least 3,000 megawatts of solar and onshore wind are under development by 2022, and that up to 2,500 megawatts of offshore wind are fully developed on an accelerated timeline by 2026,” the governor’s office said in the release.
Northam says the order endures that the Commonwealth “remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation.”
