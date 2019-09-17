News to Know for Sept. 17: 3 shootings in 6 hours; tornado anniversary; small rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your Tuesday.
One person is dead and three others are wounded after multiple shootings in Richmond.
RPD has not released any information about suspects for any of the shootings and have not said if the shootings could be related.
Any rain will be light and spotty on Tuesday. Most areas stay dry.
Sept. 17 marks the one-year anniversary of several tornadoes touching down throughout Virginia as remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the area.
The storms killed one person in Chesterfield County.
Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Sept. 17 for several positions.
The fair will be at Tuckahoe Area Library on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Several families in a Chesterfield neighborhood say they are sick of drivers speeding through their streets.
Neighbors say they aren't surprised at all after an early morning accident on Shiloh Road in Chesterfield.
“I heard a big loud boom but I don’t know what happened outside. There’s an ambulance and a lot of cops,” Rebeca Arias said.
As Scott’s Addition continues to boom, business owners say the sidewalks are suffering.
A Parking and Traffic study issued by the city of Richmond’s Dept. of Planning and Development Review identified more than 30 missing sidewalks in the neighborhood with another 30-plus deemed “inadequate.”
