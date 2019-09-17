1 injured in shooting involving Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say one person was transported to the hospital in a shooting Tuesday that involved police officers.
“We have determined our officers were involved,” a release said. “Henrico Police has activated its officer involved investigations team.”
No officers were injured. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court around 10:30 a.m.
Police have said there is no immediate threat to the public.
Henrico police have not said whether an officer shot the person who was injured nor if officers were fire upon.
