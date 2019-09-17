1 injured in shooting involving Henrico officers

1 injured in shooting involving Henrico officers
Henrico police said officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:05 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say one person was transported to the hospital in a shooting Tuesday that involved police officers.

“We have determined our officers were involved,” a release said. “Henrico Police has activated its officer involved investigations team.”

No officers were injured. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court around 10:30 a.m.

Police have said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Henrico police have not said whether an officer shot the person who was injured nor if officers were fire upon.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.