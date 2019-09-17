Child left in hot car in Virginia freed by citizen breaking window

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- A child was left in a hot car in a Henry County Walmart parking lot before being freed by a citizen breaking a window.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:30 Monday morning to 976 Commonwealth Blvd. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
After seeing the window had already been broken, the infant was brought into the store where EMS evaluated the child. No injuries were sustained.
According to surveillance video obtained by deputies, the child was left in the car for less than 10 minutes with the engine off.
This case still is being investigated.
