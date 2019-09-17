Amish men drinking ultra light beer in decked out buggy flee authorities; meanwhile, horse keeps on galloping

The unique buggy, which has been impounded, was outfitted with a stereo system. (Source: WKBN)
By John Deike | September 16, 2019 at 8:24 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 4:27 PM

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - You don’t see this every day.

On Sunday morning, Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies saw a pair of Amish men drinking a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra as they rode in a horse and buggy.

The deputies gave chase and the men ran into a forested area near Donley and Mahan Parker roads.

Meanwhile, the horse kept on galloping down the street.

A stereo system was found in the buggy, along with several beer bottles.

The men are still at large, the buggy was towed and the horse is being taken care of until it’s claimed.

