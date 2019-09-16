Woman killed after running off road, striking several trees

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old woman died Saturday night after running off the road twice, striking several trees and overturning.
Virginia State Police say Danielle L. Trevillian was traveling north on Rocky Ford Road just after 8:30 p.m. when she was coming out of a curve and ran off the right side of the road. She hit a tree, veered back onto the road, then went off the road again, striking more trees.
Police say Trevillian, who was not wearing her seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.