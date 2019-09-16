Va. man arrested on sexual charges, indecent liberties with a minor

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ7)-- A Radford man, native to England, has been arrested on multiple charges dealing with a sexual nature and indecent liberties with a minor.
According to Radford City Police, Martin Riding, 66, of Radford, was arrested on Sept. 13 and is charged with seven felony counts of animate object sexual penetration, one felony count of Taking indecent liberties with a minor and one misdemeanor count of Indecent exposure
The cases named in the charges range from July 2018 through March 2019 and include multiple victims. The suspect has been remanded to the New River Regional Jail on no bond.
Riding was arrested earlier, June 17, 2019, by Radford City Police on 64 direct indictments that included 32 felony counts of practicing a profession without an appropriate license, and 32 misdemeanor counts of practicing a profession or performing acts without licensure.
These charges included cases from December 2016 through February of 2019 and multiple victims.
The Radford City Police ask you contact 540-731-3624 with any additional information or crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.