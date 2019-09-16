UVA men’s basketball coach declines pay raise

UVA's Tony Bennett coach the men's basketball team to an NCAA championship in April.
By David Hylton | September 16, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 11:32 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball coach not only declined a pay raise recently, he and his wife also made a half-million dollar pledge to a career-development program for current and former players.

“I have more than I need,” Tony Bennett told UVA Today. “I’m blessed beyond what I deserve.”

Bennett’s 10th season at UVA concluded this past spring with the program’s first NCAA title. It was also UVA’s first Final Four appearance in 35 years.

“I know I’m a little biased, but I think it’s one of the greatest sports stories ever told,” Bennett said during a gala Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA Today reports that Athletics Director Carla Williams met with Bennett to discuss revising his contract to include a raise, but he declined.

“This just does not happen in our industry,” Williams said.

As for the $500,000 pledge for the career-development program, Bennett told UVA Today that the idea was his wife’s.

“She’s always said, ‘Is there something we can do that can make a difference?’ That’s been on her heart and mind, and we’ve talked about it a lot,” he said.

