12th case of Legionnaire’s disease confirmed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is now investigating 12 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Chesterfield County.
The cases have been confirmed since May 1 in older adults and people with other medical conditions.
The increase in number of cases was confirmed by VDH on Sept. 12.
The Chesterfield Health District is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the bacteria responsible for the confirmed cases.
The Department of Health said most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s disease. People over age 50, smokers, those with chronic lung disease and other chronic health conditions as well as those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk.
Legionnaire’s disease is treatable with antibiotics.
The CDC says Legionnaire’s disease cases have increases nearly five and a half time since 2000. In 2018, there were 236 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Virginia.
For more information Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
