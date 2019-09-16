Stella’s Grocery | Making Stella’s recipes ready to pick-up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stella’s Grocery’s newest location opened in Scott’s Addition in 2018.
This location has all the favorites from Stella’s grocery on Lafayette Street with a Greek hot window and prepared food section but also made-to-order sandwiches and salads.
Stella’s Grocery originally started as an offshoot of Stella’s Restaurant and grew into this second location in Scott’s Addition. You can still find local products such as Lumi Juice, Capital Chips, King of Pops and Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.
And don’t forget about their in house bakers that make freshly baked desserts daily!
Stella’s Grocery hours:
Monday – Wednesday | 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.Thursday – Saturday | 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.Sunday | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Have you tried Stella’s Restaurant? Stella is still in the kitchen today preparing her signature Greek dishes. Visit their WEBSITE to see the full story of how Stella emigrated to the United States and expanded into a cornerstone Richmond Restaurant eventually growing to Charleston, South Carolina and now two grocery stores.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.