Stafford County K9 ‘Steel’ dies

Stafford County K9 ‘Steel’ dies
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to K9 Steel (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
September 16, 2019 at 6:11 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 6:11 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning K9 Steel after he died Saturday.

K9 Steel and his handler Deputy Demirci worked tirelessly to protect Stafford County, from searching for criminals to finding missing persons.

" Please keep his handler, Deputy Demirci, and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their K9 family member," the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of K9 Steel. This morning, we said goodbye with a final salute to...

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Monday, September 16, 2019

The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding K9 Steel’s death.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.