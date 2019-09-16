Stafford County K9 ‘Steel’ dies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning K9 Steel after he died Saturday.
K9 Steel and his handler Deputy Demirci worked tirelessly to protect Stafford County, from searching for criminals to finding missing persons.
" Please keep his handler, Deputy Demirci, and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their K9 family member," the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding K9 Steel’s death.
