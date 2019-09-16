‘Spot on Manhattan’ with Sophia Kim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sophia Kim won the ‘Manhattan Experience’ with her signature ‘Spot on Manhattan’.
Sophia Kim competed in the final round of the Manhattan Experience in both 2018 and 2019.
Sophia Kim was one of six finalists who competed for the grand prize of “The Master of the Manhattan” and an all-expense paid trip for two to London.
This cocktail competition gave mixologists across North America a chance to showcase their skills by creating their own twist on the signature cocktail. Over 1,000 people entered, she won her region and moved on to NYC for the Top 6 showdown!
Here is Sophia’s recipe:
- 2 oz. Woodford Reserve Rye
- 1/2 oz. Cynar
- 1/2 oz. Amontillado sherry
- Barspoon Pedro Ximinez sherry
- 3 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 drop saline* (Dilute one part salt with 10 parts water)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.