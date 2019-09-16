Seven quirky workouts in RVA

(WWBT) - There's cycling, boxing, cardio, weight lifting, yoga, pilates, HIIT, Barre, mixed martial arts and even goat yoga! The workout world is always coming up with fun and innovative ways to stay in shape! And RVA is no different...
With new workout trends like Orange Theory and cross fit popping up almost all over RVA, even the quirkiest of workouts are making their way on the scene keeping up with workout studios once only found in New York and LA.
Check out these seven workouts that you may or may not have heard of yet!
What: It’s exactly how it sounds…a 45-minute fitness class that helps you strengthen your core muscles, burn fat and tone while practicing paddling out and pop-ups on Surfset boards
Where:
- Turn Cardio Jam Studio
- 3105 W. Moore St.
*This studio also offers Surf Flow which incorporates yoga moves and poses on the board.*
What: Dynamic all over body conditioning class with hammocks that hang from the ceiling. Just picture a typical workout class but hanging mid air!
Where:
- Fighting Gravity Fitness
- 1911 W. Cary St.
- Soul Aerial
- 1632 Ownby Ln.
- Pole Pressure
- 109 W. 15th St.
What: Similar to aerial suspension workouts but instead of hammocks hanging from the ceiling Lyra incorporates steal hoops that hang from the ceiling. The hoop provides the perfect frame for an endless variety of balances, transitions and routines. Aerial Hoop classes are great for building strength, stamina and increased flexibility.
Where:
- Fighting Gravity Fitness
- 1911 W. Cary St.
- Soul Aerial
- 1632 Ownby Ln.
- Pole Pressure
- 109 W. 15th St.
What: Total body workout that incorporates suspension fitness, Pilates, Yoga and Barre movement together. The system of ropes hang from above and assist with body weight resistance during exercise.
Where:
- Fighting Gravity Fitness
- 1911 W. Cary St.
- Niche Fitness Studio
- 2309 W. Main St.
What: Picture yourself suspended from the bungee with a harness allowing you to go into lunges and squats…that’s exactly what this class is. It’s high intensity without the impact on your joints.
Where:
- Fighting Gravity Fitness
- 1911 W. Cary St.
What: Just think trampoline! Burn up to 1,000 calories while having a blast. It’s one of the most dynamic, effective, and enjoyable workouts you’ll ever have.
Where:
- Sky Fit
- 1345 Carmia Way
What: Class that includes floor work, dance, spinning moves, static upright poses, basic climbs and conditioning all with both spin and static poles.
Where:
- Pole Pressure
- 109 W. 15th St.
- Soul Aerial
- 1632 Ownby Ln.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.