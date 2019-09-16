Richmond’s leaf collection to begin Oct. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s annual leaf collection program will begin on Oct. 1 and vacuum service begins on Nov. 1.
Starting on Oct. 1, residents can call 311 or 646-LEAF for schedule information. Residents requesting vacuum service can do that through the RVA311.com customer service portal. Vacuum service can be paid for in person at the DPW main office on the 7th floor of City Hall; mail in payment to DPW at 700 E. Broad St., Suite 704, Richmond, VA 23219, or if you request the service online, it can be added to your utility bill.
Here are the following options for service.
Bag Collection - 10 bags
- Begins October 1
- Up to 10 bags collected on trash day
- Biodegradable plastic bags preferred
- Place bags near supercan
Unlimited Bag Collection by Sector
- Wednesday trash collection
- Leaves collected between Oct. 30 - by Nov. 13
- Thursday trash collection
- Leaves collected between Nov. 14 - Nov. 23
- Monday trash collection
- Leaves collected between Nov. 25 - Dec. 09
- Tuesday trash collection
- Leaves collected between Dec. 10 - Dec. 28
$30 Vacuum Service
- Begins November 1 and will continue based upon available funding
- Rake leaves to front property line
- Request by calling 3-1-1
- RVA311.com (online or mobile app)
- 15 day window provided, based upon availability.
- Leaves must be raked and ready for pick-up when service request is made.
Do-It-Yourself
Dispose of loose leaves at:
- East Richmond Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
- Maury Landfill, 2900 Maury Street, Richmond, VA
