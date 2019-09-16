Richmond’s leaf collection to begin Oct. 1

Starting on Oct. 1, residents can call 311 or 646-LEAF for schedule information. Residents requesting vacuum service can do that through the RVA311.com customer service portal. Vacuum service can be paid for in person at the DPW main office on the 7th floor of City Hall; mail in payment to DPW at 700 E. Broad St., Suite 704, Richmond, VA 23219, or if you request the service online, it can be added to your utility bill.