Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warns customers of phone scams
September 16, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 4:30 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is warning their customers of a phone call from scammers who pretend to be REC and say their accounts are overdue.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, REC would like you to keep the following in mind.

  • REC does not use collection agencies to contact members by phone.
  • Employees from REC do attempt to contact members with delinquent payments to warn them they are subject to disconnection, but representatives do not demand immediate payment.
  • If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an REC employee demanding immediate payment, report the suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

If you are unsure about a phone call, you can call REC directly at 1-800-552-3904 to verify.

REC provides service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties.

