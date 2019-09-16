Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warns customers of phone scams

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is warning their customers of a phone call from scammers who pretend to be REC and say their accounts are overdue.
If you receive a suspicious phone call, REC would like you to keep the following in mind.
- REC does not use collection agencies to contact members by phone.
- Employees from REC do attempt to contact members with delinquent payments to warn them they are subject to disconnection, but representatives do not demand immediate payment.
- If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an REC employee demanding immediate payment, report the suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
If you are unsure about a phone call, you can call REC directly at 1-800-552-3904 to verify.
REC provides service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties.
