News to know for Sept. 16: Man found dead in parking lot; GM workers strike; temps soar

Temperatures will climb into the 90s on Monday with only one rain chance coming this week. The summer-like heat won’t stick around all week though.
Richmond Police launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in the parking lot of South Richmond apartment complex early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the Reserve South Apartments on Carnation Street just after midnight to find a man down in the parking lot.
This is the third death investigation launched by police in the past two days.
More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers walked off General Motors factory floors or set up picket lines early Monday as contract talks with the company deteriorated into a strike.
Workers shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses.
Colleagues are remembering the legacy of a longtime Petersburg judge who was found dead in a home Friday night.
“It doesn’t seem real,” former Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra Conover said, while sitting in front of the Petersburg Circuit Court building - a place that Judge James D’Alton came to serve for years.
The Ashland Police Department says it will have certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians on hand at Walmart on Monday to provide free child seat checks.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Hill Carter Parkway.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners expressed sympathy but not responsibility for the nation’s opioid crisis as the company filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday night, part of a move to settle some 2,600 lawsuits — most from state and local governments.
“Like families across America, we have deep compassion for the victims of the opioid crisis,” Sackler family members said in the statement, which called the settlement plan a “historic step towards providing critical resources that address a tragic public health situation.”
Chesterfield County is searching for people to serve as an officer of election for this year’s election day, which is Nov. 5.
In a tweet on Sunday, the county says it takes more than 900 people to run one election.
