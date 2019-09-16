Morrissey has ‘no scores to settle’ in Senate, lays out policy

Of the $66,000 in contributions Morrissey's campaign has received as of the most recent filing report, the bulk is from his own coffers: $25,000 from his own checkbook and another $25,000 from the law practice he established, Morrissey & Goldman LLC. The third top donor is Verona-based Nexus Services, which helps immigrants post bond and provides them with GPS monitoring devices while they wait for immigration cases to be heard.