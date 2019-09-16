Man wanted for cashing multiple stolen checks

Man wanted for cashing multiple stolen checks
Crime Solvers says the man cashed the checks at Touchstone Bank in Colonial Heights between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. (Source: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:30 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is searching for a man they say cashed four stolen checks from Dinwiddie County between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5.

Crime Solvers says the man cashed the checks at Touchstone Bank in Colonial Heights between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5.

He was wearing a light blue shirt and glasses.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the incidents, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips app.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.