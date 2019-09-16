King of Pops cocktails at Kabana Rooftop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kabana Rooftop features happy hour cocktails with King of Pops on Thursdays.
It doesn’t get more summertime than popsicles, cocktails and rooftops!
At Kabana on Thursdays, each hour the price of the cocktail matches the hour so that means…
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | These drinks are $4
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | These drinks are $5
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | These drinks are $6
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. | These drinks are $7
It’s called ‘Countdown to Sundown’!
The regular happy hour with drink and food specials is still available!
