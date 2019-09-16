Hanover auto body shop ransacked, drums of oil spilled

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The search is on for the crooks who ransacked an Ashland auto shop over the weekend.
“My whole life’s been automotive. My entire life,” owner Bobby Sabatino said.
Sabatino Automotive on Lickinghole Road was broken into overnight Friday into Saturday, and the thieves took off with $1,000 worth of tools and equipment.
“The air compressor, an AC machine. All the vital equipment to run a shop is missing," Sabatino said.
Open spaces along the wall is where his main toolboxes used to stand, valued around $250.
Sabatino says it’s not the monetary value that hurts, it’s what the tools meant to him.
“A lot of my father’s - and even some of my grandfather’s - tools. It was cool to use once in a while, because they’re in heaven,” he said.
But it didn’t stop there, as the thieves also dumped 250 gallons of motor oil around his shop, which required "three shop vacs to suck up and pour back into barrels.”
Sabatino, his wife Diane, and shop workers are cleaning up and trying to salvage what they can of the shop.
“There’s no sense in it. I don’t understand why this would happen. I just don’t understand it,” Diane Sabatino said.
And like the cars he normally spends hours working on, he refuses to let his business stall.
“We’re going to try to operate. We’re going to try. We’ve got trucks to get to later this afternoon. We’ll be back working on trucks,” he said.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says as of Monday afternoon, they are working to develop leads and construct a timeline of events.
