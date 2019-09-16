Guide to salsa nights in RVA | Tuesday – Saturday

Salsa nights in RVA
By Danasia Pascal | September 16, 2019 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 3:32 PM

(WWBT) - You can find salsa nights all around RVA Tuesday - Saturday!

Did you know you can find a place to dance salsa almost every night in RVA!?

And even better, each salsa night offers lessons for the first part of the night to have you dancing like a pro by the end of the night.

So grab the ladies or some of the guys and salsa the night away...

Tuesday | Emilio’s | 1837 W. Broad St.

Time: 8 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Salsa lessons9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing

Cover charge is $5/ $7 (under 21) at the door

Wednesday | Havana 59′ West

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Introductory Salsa and Bachata lesson9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing

Cover charge is $5

No partner required. Ages 21+ only

Thursday | Havana 59′ Shockoe Bottom

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Introductory Salsa and Bachata lesson9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing

Cover charge is $5

No partner required. Ages 21+ only

Friday | Maya | 525 E Grace St.

2nd and 4th Fridays only

Time: 9 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

Starting 9 p.m. Salsa lessons9:30 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. | Social dancing

COVER CHARGE $5 (cash only)

Saturday | Aloft

Time: 8:30 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. | Salsa lessons9 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. | Social dancing

COVER CHARGE $5 (cash only)

