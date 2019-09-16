Guide to salsa nights in RVA | Tuesday – Saturday

(WWBT) - You can find salsa nights all around RVA Tuesday - Saturday!
Did you know you can find a place to dance salsa almost every night in RVA!?
And even better, each salsa night offers lessons for the first part of the night to have you dancing like a pro by the end of the night.
So grab the ladies or some of the guys and salsa the night away...
Time: 8 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Salsa lessons9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing
Cover charge is $5/ $7 (under 21) at the door
Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Introductory Salsa and Bachata lesson9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing
Cover charge is $5
No partner required. Ages 21+ only
Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Introductory Salsa and Bachata lesson9 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Open dancing
Cover charge is $5
No partner required. Ages 21+ only
2nd and 4th Fridays only
Time: 9 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.
Starting 9 p.m. Salsa lessons9:30 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. | Social dancing
COVER CHARGE $5 (cash only)
Time: 8:30 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. | Salsa lessons9 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. | Social dancing
COVER CHARGE $5 (cash only)
