A Guide to finding all the ‘Love’ signs | #VirginiaIsForLovers

(WWBT) - Next time you see one, grab a picture tag #loveVA and don’t forget to tag 12 About Town. Your picture could be featured on our list!
You see them everywhere! Highways, attractions and occasionally on social media feeds.
Check out where all the 'Love' signs are located in RVA and across the state.
We have dozens within a couple of hours of Richmond!
1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228
112 N. Railroad Avenue, Ashland, VA 23005
4370 Stony Point Road, Barboursville, VA 22923
1301 S Main Street, Blackstone, VA 23824
Interstate 85, Bracey, VA 23919
10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030
106 Hawthorn Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443
880 W Roslyn Road, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
287 Jackson Creek Road, Deltaville, VA 23043
10061 Kings Dominion Boulevard, Doswell, VA 23047
13111 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, VA 23047
100 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847
North Main and Depot Street, Farmville, VA 23942
614 N Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901
108 2nd Avenue, Franklin, VA 23851
1 Bowman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Interstate 95, Fredericksburg, VA 22404
3401 Matoaka Road, Hampton, VA 23661
4100 Oaklawn Boulevard, Hopewell, VA 23860
208 Lake Front Drive, Mineral, VA 23117
Elizabeth Trice Walton ParkLouisa Ave and 6th Street, Mineral, VA 23117
Interstate 64, Milemarker 213, New Kent, VA 23124
524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601
701 Town Center Dr #100, Newport News, VA 23606
101 South Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960
1420 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229
600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, VA 23149
Smithfield Center220 N. Church Street, Smithfield, VA 23430
9166 Liberty Mills Road, Somerset, VA 22972
15091 Yager Road, Somerset, VA 22972
201 S Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970
9019 Old Battlefield Boulevard, Spotsylvania, VA 22553
210 Oyster Road, Urbanna, VA 23175
3449 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Find all 150 ‘Love’ signs around the state HERE!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.