A Guide to finding all the ‘Love’ signs | #VirginiaIsForLovers
By Danasia Pascal | September 16, 2019 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 2:46 PM

Next time you see one, grab a picture tag #loveVA and don't forget to tag 12 About Town.

You see them everywhere! Highways, attractions and occasionally on social media feeds.

Check out where all the 'Love' signs are located in RVA and across the state.

We have dozens within a couple of hours of Richmond!

Lewis Ginter

1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228

Lovework in Ashland

112 N. Railroad Avenue, Ashland, VA 23005

Lovework at Stony Point Market

4370 Stony Point Road, Barboursville, VA 22923

Lovework at Clay's Garden Center & Farm Market

1301 S Main Street, Blackstone, VA 23824

Lovework at Bracey Welcome Center

Interstate 85, Bracey, VA 23919

Lovework in Charles City County

10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030

Lovework in Colonial Beach

106 Hawthorn Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Lovework in Colonial Heights

880 W Roslyn Road, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Lovework at Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park

287 Jackson Creek Road, Deltaville, VA 23043

Lovework at Kings Dominion Campground

10061 Kings Dominion Boulevard, Doswell, VA 23047

Lovework at Meadow Event Park

13111 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, VA 23047

Lovework in Emporia

100 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847

Lovework in Farmville

North Main and Depot Street, Farmville, VA 23942

Lovework in Farmville with Kayaks

614 N Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Lovework in Franklin/Southampton County

108 2nd Avenue, Franklin, VA 23851

Lovework at Bowman Distillery

1 Bowman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Lovework at Virginia Welcome Center Fredericksburg

Interstate 95, Fredericksburg, VA 22404

Lovework at Armstrong School for the Arts

3401 Matoaka Road, Hampton, VA 23661

Lovework in Hopewell-Prince George

4100 Oaklawn Boulevard, Hopewell, VA 23860

Lovework at Lake Anna

208 Lake Front Drive, Mineral, VA 23117

Lovework in Mineral

Elizabeth Trice Walton ParkLouisa Ave and 6th Street, Mineral, VA 23117

Lovework at East Coast Gateway Virginia Welcome Center

Interstate 64, Milemarker 213, New Kent, VA 23124

Lovework at Virginia Living Museum

524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601

Lovework in Newport News

701 Town Center Dr #100, Newport News, VA 23606

Lovework in Orange County

101 South Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960

Lovework at Regency Square Mall

1420 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229

Lovework at Richmond Raceway

600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222

Lovework in Saluda

777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, VA 23149

Lovework in Smithfield

Smithfield Center220 N. Church Street, Smithfield, VA 23430

Lovework at Liberty Mills Farm

9166 Liberty Mills Road, Somerset, VA 22972

Lovework at the Market at Grelen

15091 Yager Road, Somerset, VA 22972

Lovework in South Hill

201 S Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970

Lovework in Spotsylvania

9019 Old Battlefield Boulevard, Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Lovework in Middlesex County

210 Oyster Road, Urbanna, VA 23175

Lovework at Quirks of Art

3449 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Find all 150 ‘Love’ signs around the state HERE!

