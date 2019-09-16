Escaped Richmond prisoner arrested, captured after multi-state manhunt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a multi-state manhunt, law enforcement has captured a prisoner who escaped Richmond police in the Carver neighborhood.
Ameer Ali, 38, of Newport News, fled from a police SUV while being taken to the Justice Center on Aug. 29.
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce Teams, the Drug Enforcement Administration, state and local law enforcement captured Ali in Philadelphia on Monday morning after the manhunt led authorities from Virginia to North Carolina to Pennsylvania.
“We would like to thank everyone who contributed in locating Ameer Ali,” said Fourth Precinct Commander Daniel Minton. ”We knew with the kind of resources that were available, it was only a matter of time that Ali would be located.”
Ali’s escaped at the intersection of Leigh and Belvidere Streets in Richmond. Ali was handcuffed, but was able to move his hands to the front of his body, unbuckle the seat belt, unlatch the side door and escape.
Ali is charged with obstruction of justice, destruction of property, petit larceny, failure to appear, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
