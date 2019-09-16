Drafted cocktails at The Jasper Bar RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drafted cocktails are popping up in more and more restaurants in the area!
While a cool concept there is a method to the madness. We visited The Jasper Bar in Carytown and got a behind the scenes look at how they keg their Draft Zombie.
Ingredients:
- Lime juice
- Don’s Mix (grapefruit juice & cinnamon)
- Grenadine
- Bitters
- Velvet Falernum
- J. Wray Jamaican Rum
- Bacardi 8 Rum
- OFTD Overproof Rum
- Herbsaint
Now, that’s a lot of ingredients! Just need ice and a garnish. There’s also a nitro bourbon and ginger that uses multiple bourbons which we are definitely trying out next time and guess what!? It’s only $8.
Heads up, their menu changes pretty regularly so be sure to check out their website HERE!
Saison in Jackson Ward also has drafted cocktails which change weekly!
