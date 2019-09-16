10 common diets! …But do they work?

(WWBT) - What’s that saying...abs are made in the kitchen?
While this may be true, how exactly are abs made in the kitchen? There are a ton of diets out and everyone is an expert so how do you choose?
I'm no expert, but here's a list of the trendiest diets and how they work.
What: Avoid carbs but can eat as much protein and fat as they like.
How it works: When people consume large amounts of refined carbohydrates, their insulin levels rise and fall rapidly. Rising insulin levels trigger the body to store energy from the food that is consumed, making it less likely that the body will use stored fat as a source of energy.
What: Reduce carb intake and increase healthy fat intake.
How it works: It allows the body to burn fat as a fuel, rather than carbs.
What: Emphasizes lots of plant foods, fresh fruits as dessert, beans, nuts, whole grains, seeds, olive oil as the main source of dietary fats. Cheese and yogurts are the main dairy foods. The diet also includes moderate amounts of fish and poultry, up to about four eggs per week, small amounts of red meat, and low to moderate amounts of wine.
How it works: Improves a person’s quality of life and lowering disease risk.
What: Emphasizes whole foods, lean protein, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, while avoiding processed foods, sugar, dairy and grains.
How it works: Weight loss, digestion, clearer skin, energy, minimal cravings, more effective workouts, knowledge of food.
The Whole 30 Diet is a version of this that cuts out sugar/natural or artificial sweeteners , alcohol, smoking, grains, beans/legumes, chickpeas, peanut butter, soy, dairy, and processed additives.
What: Encourages low-glycemic-index carbs, lean proteins and unsaturated fats.
Phase 1: Three meals per day composed of lean protein, non-starchy vegetables and small amounts of healthy fat and legumes.
Phase 2: Includes phase 1 plus limited portions of fruit and “good carbs,” such as whole grains and certain types of alcohol.
How it works: Focuses on the control of insulin levels, and the benefits of unrefined slow carbohydrates versus fast carbohydrates.
What: Consuming foods and drinks that are not processed, are completely plant-based, and ideally organic.
How it works: All nutrients come from raw foods and drinks straight from the source which avoids processing.
What: Avoids anything that is animal-based, including eggs, dairy, and honey.
How it works: Reduces the intake of toxins from animal-based products.
What: Restricts animal-based foods sometime with restrictions
How it works: Reduces the intake of toxins from animal-based products.
There are different kinds of vegetarians:
- Lacto-vegetarian diets exclude meat, fish, poultry and eggs, as well as foods that contain them. Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, yogurt and butter, are included.
- Ovo-vegetarian diets exclude meat, poultry, seafood and dairy products, but allow eggs.
- Lacto-ovo vegetarian diets exclude meat, fish and poultry, but allow dairy products and eggs.
- Pescatarian diets exclude meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs, but allow fish.
- Pollotarian diets exclude meat, dairy and fish, but allow poultry.
The majority of vegetarians are lacto-ovo vegetarians, in other words, they do not eat animal-based foods, except for eggs, dairy, and honey.
What: Balances of 40% carbs, 30% fats and 30% protein in each meal.
How it works: Controls insulin levels, which may result in more successful weight loss and body weight control.
What: Eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Rather than restricting the foods you eat, it states when you should eat them.
How it works: Fasting allows the body to burn off excess body fat.
There are 4 different types of fasting:
- The 16/8 method: Involves skipping breakfast and restricting your daily eating period to 8 hours, subsequently fasting for the remaining 16 hours of the day.
- The eat-stop-eat method: Involves 24-hour fasts once or twice per week on non-consecutive days.
- The 5:2 diet: On two non-consecutive days of the week, you restrict your intake to 500–600 calories. On the five remaining days, you eat like normal.
- The warrior diet: Eat small amounts of raw fruits and vegetables during the day and one huge meal at night, basically fasting during the day and feasting at night within a 4-hour window.
There are plenty of options and ultimately results depend on YOU!
Not all diets work for everyone which is a reality. Talk it over with your doctor, reflect on your personal lifestyle and pick the most realistic option for YOU!
