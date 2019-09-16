2 children fighting for life, infant injured after SUV flips multiple times in crash

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Two children - ages 8 and 6 - suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday night at the intersection of Route 301 and Dahlgren Road.
Virginia State Police say a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by, Michael Antunez, 64, was traveling eastbound on Dahlgren Road and ran a red light, striking a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder traveling northbound on Route 301.
Antunez, who was not injured, struck the Nissan on driver’s side causing the SUV to flip several times, state police said Monday.
A 24-year-old woman driving the Nissan was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. She was wearing her seat belt, police said.
A 10-year-old passenger, who was also wearing his seat belt, received minor injuries.
Police say an 8-year-old, 6-year-old and an infant were not properly secured in child restraint devices.
The 8- and 6-year-old were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Antunez was charged with the failure to obey a traffic light. Additional charges are possible.
The crash, which happened just after 8:15 p.m., remains under investigation.
