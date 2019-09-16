Chesterfield in need of election officers

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 16, 2019 at 6:23 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 6:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is searching for people to serve as an officer of election for this year’s election day, which is Nov. 5.

[ Apply to become an election officer ]

In a tweet on Sunday, the county says it takes more than 900 people to run one election.

According to the county’s website, to serve as an Officer of Election you must:

  • Be a registered voter in Virginia.
  • Enjoy meeting people and serving the public.
  • Be able to take direction, pay attention to detail, and not be easily distracted.
  • Be able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time.
  • Be able to lift 40 pounds.
  • Be available to work on Election Day from 5 a.m. until all the results have been tabulated and reported.
  • Not hold elected office or be the employee of an elected official.

